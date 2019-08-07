Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Mesa Labs (MLAB) Holding by $10.52 Million as Shares Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Price Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 92,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 505,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 598,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.42M shares traded or 137.93% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 440,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.54M, down from 486,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $256.4. About 30,876 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 27,992 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $93.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 10,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 5,536 shares. Fmr Llc reported 110 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 19,835 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 273 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 889 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP accumulated 172,858 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,327 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1,639 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt invested in 842 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,702 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,151 were reported by Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Morgan Stanley invested in 19,574 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Acquires Point Six Wireless – StreetInsider.com” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mesa’s Board Announces Death of Board Member H. Stuart Campbell – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MongoDB Continues to Impress – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How We’ll Know If Amazon’s DocumentDB Is Hurting MongoDB – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $750,687 activity. 4,083 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares with value of $959,623 were sold by Dwyer Robert V. 2,500 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares with value of $581,750 were sold by Schmieder John Bradley.