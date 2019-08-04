Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by $711,068; Guardian Capital LP Stake In Manulife Finl (MFC) Was Has Increased

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 214,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.51 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.10 million, up from 7.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86M shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 274,920 shares traded or 30.85% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,255 shares to 180,411 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,743 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “How to Invest in Your 30s – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Zscaler, Inc.: Cloud Security Firm Crushing Market, Up 125% in 2019 – Profit Confidential” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 37,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 334,617 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 15,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,489 shares. State Street stated it has 1.17M shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 543,406 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 20,026 shares. Northern Trust has 978,736 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Lord Abbett And Ltd Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 949,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.