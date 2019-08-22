Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) as Share Price Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 1,955 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 29,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 32,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 257,971 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.