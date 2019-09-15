Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding by $1.79 Million; S&Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) as Share Value Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 636,699 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.68 million, up from 621,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 830,952 shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 515,062 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 432,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $28,003 was made by Aryeh Jason on Monday, May 20. HIGGINS JOHN L also bought $108,202 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 34,375 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 25,495 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,915 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Trexquant Lp holds 4,106 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 10,559 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 0.13% or 1.28 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 25,507 shares stake. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ami Asset Management accumulated 0.69% or 121,491 shares. 138,014 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 3,500 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 45,542 shares in its portfolio.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 27,243 shares to 189,241 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 48,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Elm Advisors holds 7,358 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 200,176 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 76,042 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 8,825 were reported by Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Com has 29,267 shares. Fin Advisory accumulated 9,450 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 91,273 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 15,109 were reported by Legacy Private Tru Commerce. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Llc reported 28,908 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares stated it has 60,979 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co has 0.89% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 68,649 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tobam reported 0.5% stake. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 418,361 shares.