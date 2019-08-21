Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position; SPECTRAL MED ORDINARY SHARES (EDTXF) Shorts Lowered By 0.56%

SPECTRAL MED INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. EDTXF’s SI was 178,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 179,400 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 14 days are for SPECTRAL MED INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s short sellers to cover EDTXF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2876. About 841 shares traded. Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 0.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc acquired 20,782 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)'s stock declined 9.27%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.45M shares with $125.49 million value, up from 3.43M last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 56,951 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Reasons Why Spectral Medical’s Sepsis Treatment Will Not Receive An FDA Approval – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2017.

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of theranostic treatment for septic shock in North America. The company has market cap of $66.19 million. The companyÂ’s products include Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Japan; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream worldwide. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant cardiac proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in research and development, as well as in products manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 19.04% above currents $34.61 stock price. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. IBC maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by TD Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 46,826 shares to 1.80 million valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 2,548 shares and now owns 12,177 shares. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) was reduced too.

