Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) as Shares Declined; Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Holder Towle & Co Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 20,579 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.49M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 6,824 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 22,312 shares. Concourse Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Teton Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 103,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 109,273 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 0% or 56,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 6,146 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 287,739 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 30,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,799 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Legal General Plc reported 3,334 shares. 1.28 million were reported by Towle.