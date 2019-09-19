Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding; Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Stake By $377,402

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 142,008 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.27M shares with $89.16M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $4.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 235,549 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target

Mangrove Partners increased Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mangrove Partners acquired 377,402 shares as Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS)’s stock declined 34.56%. The Mangrove Partners holds 10.03 million shares with $10.33 million value, up from 9.65M last quarter. Abraxas Pete Corp now has $102.89M valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6108. About 810,136 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C

Among 2 analysts covering Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Abraxas Petroleum has $2.5000 highest and $100 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 186.51% above currents $0.6108 stock price. Abraxas Petroleum had 2 analyst reports since August 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock has “Speculative Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “San Antonio driller threatened with Nasdaq delisting – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local energy company receives formal NYSE delisting date – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 20,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mckinley Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has 21,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc reported 25,784 shares stake. 101,000 are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 2.72M were reported by State Street. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 246,287 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 232,349 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.37M shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc reported 110,450 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 2.46 million shares. First Interstate State Bank, Montana-based fund reported 269 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 23,705 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 25,179 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 398,100 shares. 84,724 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Aqr Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,457 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 4,937 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Snyder Management LP reported 237,042 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Us Bankshares De holds 20,771 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 7,256 shares to 328,584 valued at $68.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) stake by 33,988 shares and now owns 758,210 shares. Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) was raised too.