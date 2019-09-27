Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) by $2.35 Million; Sands Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13120.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 223,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 7,942 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 12,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $594.58. About 242,400 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 33,461 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $48.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 14,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.80 million for 66.36 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Mngmt Com LP stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited has 2.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 8,650 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has 22 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc owns 329 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Wellington Grp Llp reported 1.36 million shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 821 were reported by Alps Advsr. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd reported 695 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 251,255 were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Management Limited. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 50,815 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 936 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CoStar Group Delivers Broad-Based Growth – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DELL or CSGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 158,834 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 213,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.68M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 797,408 were accumulated by Hm Payson Communication. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 8,399 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il owns 382,351 shares. Moreover, Rwwm Inc has 7.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 205,232 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First City Cap Inc stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Co owns 45,513 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,291 shares. Horrell Cap has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 4.23M shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,025 shares. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,489 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs invested in 1.02% or 37,270 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.79M shares.