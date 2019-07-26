Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered by $19.26 Million Its Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 493,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.60 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 6.66 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 401,140 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, down from 461,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 8,945 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 48.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 30,166 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 6,044 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Lc holds 81,292 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Stanley owns 31,945 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 296,000 are owned by Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 896 shares stake. Parsec Financial Management Inc owns 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 280,221 shares. Amer Intll Group holds 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 2.06 million shares. Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Lc holds 6.41% or 4.75 million shares. Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prudential Public Limited owns 7.74M shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 46,723 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal accumulated 143,386 shares. Cls Investments Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bontempo Ohly Cap Llc has 1.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 66,064 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 8,941 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $76.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evi Industries Inc by 16,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold WHG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc holds 2,438 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.12% or 120,856 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 30,900 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 22,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 14,421 shares. Bridges Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 37,862 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 13,500 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). North Star Inv Management holds 0.31% or 76,475 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,766 shares. D E Shaw Co has 17,973 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 386,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).