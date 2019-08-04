Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Wageworks (WAGE) by $11.45 Million as Stock Rose; Advisors Capital Management Increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $30.24 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1125.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 737,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 803,015 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22 million, up from 65,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.32M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 309,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. It closed at $51.17 lastly. It is down 2.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS NAMES JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS TO RESTATE SOME FINL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS CONTINUES REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CONTROLS; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Appoints New CEO, Says 2016 Profits And Sales Will Drop — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/04/2018 – Rough Ride for Wageworks; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors (WAGE)

Analysts await WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to report earnings on March, 16. WAGE’s profit will be $11.81M for 44.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by WageWorks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4,305 shares to 844,144 shares, valued at $61.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 21,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Retail Bank In invested in 0.01% or 5,999 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 160 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 226,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 30,680 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 60,534 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 959 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Macquarie Ltd holds 997,881 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 449,503 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Prudential Fincl holds 64,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 10,103 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 92 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,576 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

