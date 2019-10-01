Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding in Wageworks (WAGE) by $21.64 Million; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Position in Chd (CHD) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Chd (CHD) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 12,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 223,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36 million, down from 236,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Chd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 1.42 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 432,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.61M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Believes Previous Guidance to Adjustments to Financial Statements for FY 2016 Is Materially Correct — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead P; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Audit Committee Concluded Investigation, Determined No Illegal Acts Occurred — Filing; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS SEES REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS OVER FINL REPORTING; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Hasn’t Identified Any Adjustments That Would Cause FY2017 Rev to Differ Materially From Guidance; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Ma; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Due to Volume of Transactions Processed by Company and Multiple Platforms, Effort Is Extensive But Manageable — Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $632.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhr (NYSE:DHR) by 2,971 shares to 92,903 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ijh (IJH).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Shares for $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16. Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16. Shares for $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 30.84 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WAGE shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 89,725 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $130.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 15,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).