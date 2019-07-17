Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Chefs Whse (CHEF) Holding by $1.29 Million; America First Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $822,375 as Valuation Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 41,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.65 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 23,140 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF)

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 4.61M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $60,301 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Lecouras Patricia, worth $90,175.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 7,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.33% or 324,054 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 63,833 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv invested in 0.13% or 17,180 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,534 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Dimensional Fund LP has 1.51M shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 97,874 shares. 102,325 were reported by Sei Invs Com. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

