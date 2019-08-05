Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $540,760 Its Dorman Products (DORM) Stake; Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (DOC) Shorts Increased By 6.91%

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 0.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc acquired 6,145 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 793,888 shares with $69.93M value, up from 787,743 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 336,719 shares traded or 95.78% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23

Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (NYSE:DOC) had an increase of 6.91% in short interest. DOC’s SI was 7.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.91% from 7.26M shares previously. With 1.20M avg volume, 7 days are for Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (NYSE:DOC)’s short sellers to cover DOC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 882,177 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) rating on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Capital One.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 56.74 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.