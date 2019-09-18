Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake By $2.75 Million; Senator Investment Group LP Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc acquired 62,516 shares as Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY)’s stock declined 14.73%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.98M shares with $87.42M value, up from 1.91M last quarter. Bottomline Tech Del Inc now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 13,908 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 46.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp acquired 445,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 1.40M shares with $270.20M value, up from 955,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 466,429 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 350,000 valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.56% above currents $187.37 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 119,621 shares. Wealthquest accumulated 1,746 shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). J Goldman And Com Limited Partnership holds 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 82,771 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 2,377 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advisors Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,725 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 2,137 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,138 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt reported 25,847 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 29,035 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16.31M shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 200,040 shares in its portfolio. Markel accumulated 141,530 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bottomline Technologies has $6500 highest and $5700 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is 47.36% above currents $41.17 stock price. Bottomline Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. Barrington maintained the shares of EPAY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 65,980 shares. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 317,367 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 49,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 64,214 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 1,358 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 140,306 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,935 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 88,031 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 562 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).