Conestoga Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $2.31 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, White Pine Capital Lowered Position by $440,285

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,538 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, down from 160,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 32,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 4,788 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 37,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mairs and Powers Growth Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,823 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 104,789 shares. Coho Ltd has 1.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 447,809 shares. 3,132 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Ltd. Sequoia Advsr has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Fund Sa holds 0.18% or 114,433 shares in its portfolio. Notis owns 25,814 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,976 shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.13% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah holds 0.08% or 1,231 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 1.65% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 91,371 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 47,672 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 98,100 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Com reported 5,456 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 30,130 shares to 275,125 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 24,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 89,725 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $130.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 21,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Inds.