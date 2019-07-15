Conestoga Capital Advisors Decreased Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake by $1.45 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 424,170 shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.71% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,550 was made by Spencer Justin on Friday, February 15.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 13,175 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $83.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 17,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C World Wide Gp A S has 0.06% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 21,892 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd reported 359,501 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Pembroke stated it has 0.71% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 174,570 are held by Charles Schwab Inv. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 401,183 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Co holds 0.88% or 382,916 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 4,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,218 shares. Freestone Cap Llc holds 0.56% or 300 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 24,027 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 16,817 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 46,546 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 88,347 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt Co accumulated 5,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northeast Consultants invested in 0.04% or 7,520 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 50,393 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,476 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fincl Bank reported 494,009 shares stake. Parsec Fincl accumulated 0.41% or 120,276 shares. Hl Ser Ltd has 36,201 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 122,052 shares. Swedbank stated it has 2.09M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 9,788 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Keybank Association Oh invested in 2.04M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 1.92% or 53,121 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 0.27% or 1.46 million shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,721 shares to 40,966 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

