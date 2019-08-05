Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake by $1.45 Million; Shares Declined; Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774 as Market Value Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 148,205 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 277,071 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 131.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc owns 18,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 401,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 220,172 shares stake. Cadence owns 76,691 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 78,602 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Sectoral Asset reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 50 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 16,393 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 169 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Street Corporation invested in 600,750 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity. The insider Carlen Douglas Alan sold $60,317.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 38,650 shares to 558,401 shares, valued at $58.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 15,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,093 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY).

