Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Mercury Sys (MRCY) Position by $9.94 Million; Share Price Rose; Valmark Advisers Decreased Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $2.07 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 142,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.16 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 720,398 shares traded or 92.27% up from the average. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.31M for 56.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 115,821 shares to 658,236 shares, valued at $67.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Rhumbline Advisers owns 157,575 shares. Principal has invested 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Pier Lc invested in 106,760 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Bamco New York has 0.35% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Riverhead Mngmt Llc accumulated 10,021 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,424 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 333,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 78,851 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 7,749 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 6,306 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Us National Bank De reported 20,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

