Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $2.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Value Declined, Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreased Holding by $345,600

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 762,842 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 7,942 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 12,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $585.37. About 185,463 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04 million for 17.00 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 236,074 shares. 1,232 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 19,765 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. First Commonwealth Finance Pa invested in 1,963 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 2,014 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 3,523 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 0.08% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 720 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 14,281 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Saturna Corporation has 0.48% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 15,749 shares to 574,150 shares, valued at $66.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.33 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 2.45 million shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc stated it has 2,228 shares. Fincl invested in 0% or 8 shares. Columbus Circle invested in 1.23% or 83,013 shares. Connable Office owns 1,899 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 61,495 shares. 13,204 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,026 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 2,637 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.34% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fjarde Ap owns 16,166 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.74% stake.