Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Its Aaon (AAON) Holding; MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MarineMax has $30 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 69.79% above currents $14.43 stock price. MarineMax had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1900 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) latest ratings:

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Aaon Inc (AAON) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as Aaon Inc (AAON)’s stock rose 1.86%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.59M shares with $73.63M value, down from 1.65M last quarter. Aaon Inc now has $2.45B valuation. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 105,074 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $312.45 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

The stock increased 2.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 158,772 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) stake by 47,673 shares to 1.92M valued at $73.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 38,650 shares and now owns 558,401 shares. Blackline Inc was raised too.

