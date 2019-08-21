Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Aaon (AAON) Holding By $2.51 Million; Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold stock positions in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Willis Lease Finance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Aaon Inc (AAON) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as Aaon Inc (AAON)’s stock rose 1.86%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.59M shares with $73.63M value, down from 1.65 million last quarter. Aaon Inc now has $2.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 79,782 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Willis Lease Finance Corporation for 18,469 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 9,676 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,734 shares.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 5,686 shares traded. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has risen 102.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 07/05/2018 – Polygroup Limited (MCO) vs WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Willis Lease Finance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLFC); 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $63.9 MLN, DOWN 18 PCT; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 13/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP – POSITIVE TAX EFFECTS OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 CONTRIBUTED $43.6 MLN TO 2017 AFTER TAX INCOME; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 16/05/2018 – Point72 Is Said to Hire Caxton’s Willis for Asia Macro Expansion; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – AGREEMENT WITH IAE IS FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF 12 MODERN TECHNOLOGY IAE AIRCRAFT ENGINES BY DECEMBER 31, 2018

More notable recent Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation Continued Solid Performance Posting a Quarterly Pre-tax Profit of $21.8 Million – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Willis Lease signs ConstantAccessâ„¢ agreement with major European Airline – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Annual Pre-tax Profit of $56.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Willis Lease and FLYdocs Spearheading Development of Blockchain Powered Aviation Records Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Pre-tax Profit of $27.8 million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22,435 activity.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $348.11 million. It operates through two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Spare Parts Sales. It has a 6.6 P/E ratio. The firm also purchases and resells new and used commercial aircraft engines, as well as sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 118,300 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 44,987 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Creative Planning reported 6,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conestoga Advisors Ltd reported 2.05% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment holds 79,647 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 9,557 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Cim Ltd Liability invested in 4,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,552 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,041 shares. Stifel Financial owns 43,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company has 276 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AAON Breaks Ground on New Facility in Longview – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AAON Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAON H3 and V3 Series are Winners in ACHR News 2019 Dealer Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aaon (AAON) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) stake by 3,430 shares to 550,387 valued at $87.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 5,833 shares and now owns 542,415 shares. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) was raised too.