Conestoga Capital Advisors Boosted Omnicell (OMCL) Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Fragasso Group Upped Its Holding by $519,165 as Stock Value Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.99M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 159,721 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,019 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 8,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 0.05% or 6,942 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,227 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 210,123 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Incorporated Lc holds 1,395 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 0.04% or 1,302 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,792 shares. 2,264 were reported by Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Llc. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 189,878 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Caprock reported 0.27% stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com stated it has 929 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling Philip Morris And Buying Becton Dickinson – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 44,768 shares to 96,968 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell Solid on Geographic Expansion Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Keep Omnicell (OMCL) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Hedge Funds Dumped Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) At the Wrong Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset reported 19,016 shares stake. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 30,311 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0.08% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.55M shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 57,373 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 4,356 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,658 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 5,710 are owned by Everence Mngmt.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $68.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).