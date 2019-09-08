Conestoga Capital Advisors Boosted Its Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Holding by $2.16 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Its Stake in Lowes Cos Com (LOW) by $859,465

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 250,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, down from 258,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 131,664 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,375 activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $68.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 4,800 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 445 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 4,365 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 120 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 3,882 shares. Teton Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 5,874 shares. Mairs Inc has 66,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Blair William And Il reported 14,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.88 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 17,495 shares in its portfolio. American Century invested in 111,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 7,259 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.