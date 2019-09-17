Conestoga Capital Advisors Boosted Its Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Holding; Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares (JMIA) Shorts Decreased By 10.67%

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc acquired 71,955 shares as Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.99M shares with $79.27M value, up from 1.92 million last quarter. Douglas Dynamics Inc now has $994.79M valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 39,337 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JMIA) had a decrease of 10.67% in short interest. JMIA’s SI was 5.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.67% from 5.87M shares previously. With 2.81 million avg volume, 2 days are for Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JMIA)’s short sellers to cover JMIA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 435,073 shares traded. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PLOW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.70 million shares or 0.12% more from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,198 are held by Amer Century Inc. Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 137 shares. 22,244 were reported by Goldman Sachs Inc. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 1.08M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 29,400 shares stake. Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 9,169 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 9,328 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 42,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 146,356 shares. Btc Cap Inc reported 5,952 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 24,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 710,382 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) stake by 112,078 shares to 324,357 valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 32,520 shares and now owns 4,788 shares. Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jumia Technologies has $4000 highest and $1300 lowest target. $22’s average target is 102.58% above currents $10.86 stock price. Jumia Technologies had 9 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. Raymond James maintained Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) rating on Thursday, August 22. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $2300 target.

