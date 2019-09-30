Conestoga Capital Advisors Boosted Esco Technologies (ESE) Position by $2.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers Increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) Holding by $4.08 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.37 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 149,654 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – UK’s Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 bln; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED…; 14/03/2018 – Press Release: ESCO Announces Acquisition of North Amer Utility Solutions Provider

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) by 4150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 33,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,255 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 3.01M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 56,666 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 213,540 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 731,667 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,081 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Ltd Company owns 131,985 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 0.59% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.23 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.65M shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Lc holds 0.18% or 440,948 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 10,990 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Advisors Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 38,853 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Park National Oh holds 1,974 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America invested in 0.02% or 931 shares.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 8,310 shares to 82,231 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 13,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,266 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,270 shares to 72,358 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 327,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).