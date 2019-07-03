Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 12 0.39 N/A -2.03 0.00 StarTek Inc. 7 0.52 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conduent Incorporated and StarTek Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, StarTek Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Conduent Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than StarTek Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Conduent Incorporated and StarTek Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Conduent Incorporated is $12, with potential upside of 25.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conduent Incorporated and StarTek Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 14%. Conduent Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18% StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated has -16.18% weaker performance while StarTek Inc. has 15.19% stronger performance.

Summary

StarTek Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.