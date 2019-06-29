Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

This is a contrast between Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 12 0.39 N/A -2.03 0.00 PaySign Inc. 7 24.13 N/A 0.05 153.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conduent Incorporated and PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Conduent Incorporated and PaySign Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conduent Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Conduent Incorporated and PaySign Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 PaySign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Conduent Incorporated’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 25.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conduent Incorporated and PaySign Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 4.1%. Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 44.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18% PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while PaySign Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 9 factors PaySign Inc. beats Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.