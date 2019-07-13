Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)

This is a contrast between Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 12 0.37 N/A -2.03 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.60 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conduent Incorporated and Civeo Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Civeo Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Conduent Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Conduent Incorporated and Civeo Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$12 is Conduent Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.78%. Civeo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 consensus target price and a 169.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Civeo Corporation is looking more favorable than Conduent Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88% of Conduent Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Civeo Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while Civeo Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Civeo Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conduent Incorporated.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.