Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Comparing side by side

Both Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 11 0.29 N/A -3.27 0.00 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.47 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Conduent Incorporated and Performant Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conduent Incorporated and Performant Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Conduent Incorporated and Performant Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Conduent Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 79.64% and an $12 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares and 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Performant Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Performant Financial Corporation.

Summary

Conduent Incorporated beats on 5 of the 7 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.