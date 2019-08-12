Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 11 0.29 N/A -3.27 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival LSC Communications Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Conduent Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Conduent Incorporated and LSC Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Conduent Incorporated is $12, with potential upside of 79.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, LSC Communications Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated has stronger performance than LSC Communications Inc.

Summary

Conduent Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors LSC Communications Inc.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.