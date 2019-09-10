Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Comparing side by side

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 11 0.28 N/A -3.27 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 59 6.13 N/A 1.08 59.54

In table 1 we can see Conduent Incorporated and IHS Markit Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conduent Incorporated and IHS Markit Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Conduent Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Conduent Incorporated and IHS Markit Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Conduent Incorporated has a 50.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conduent Incorporated and IHS Markit Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 97.2%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while IHS Markit Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats Conduent Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.