Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Comparing side by side

Both Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 12 0.39 N/A -2.03 0.00 Blink Charging Co. 3 25.77 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Conduent Incorporated and Blink Charging Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conduent Incorporated and Blink Charging Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.6% -128.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conduent Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Blink Charging Co.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Blink Charging Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Conduent Incorporated and Blink Charging Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Conduent Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88% of Conduent Incorporated shares and 12.6% of Blink Charging Co. shares. 0.4% are Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Blink Charging Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18% Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated has -16.18% weaker performance while Blink Charging Co. has 61.63% stronger performance.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.