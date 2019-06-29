Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) Contrasting side by side

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 12 0.39 N/A -2.03 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 10 4.27 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Conduent Incorporated and Aquantia Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aquantia Corp. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Aquantia Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Conduent Incorporated and Aquantia Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Conduent Incorporated’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 25.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88% of Conduent Incorporated shares and 57.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Conduent Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Aquantia Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18% Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated had bearish trend while Aquantia Corp. had bullish trend.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.