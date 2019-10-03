Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON)

We are contrasting Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 11 -36.83 5.33M 0.33 32.99 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.00 10.50M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 48,278,985.51% 4% 1.5% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 40,540,540.54% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 0% respectively. About 2.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59%

For the past year Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.