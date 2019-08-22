Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Both Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 9 2.09 N/A 0.33 32.99 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 29 2.66 N/A 1.64 16.73

Demonstrates Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Chesapeake Lodging Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.5% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Chesapeake Lodging Trust on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 average price target and a 17.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94% Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81%

For the past year Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was more bullish than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.