Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) EPS Estimated At $0.30; York Water Co Has 1 Sentiment

York Water Co (YORW) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 30 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 30 reduced and sold equity positions in York Water Co. The funds in our database now possess: 4.76 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding York Water Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CDOR’s profit would be $3.57 million giving it 9.15 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 150,515 shares traded or 175.77% up from the average. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 20/03/2018 – Fieldfisher Significantly Expands Condor with lntegreon: Robust Alternative Legal Services Offering Eases Burden on Global Financial Services Firms’ Regulatory Requirements; 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Declares Second Quarter Common Dividend of $0.195 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST – DOUGAN HAS ACCEPTED A POSITION AS CEO OF A BOSTON-BASED HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT CO; 19/03/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 AFFO SHR $1.13 – $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Condor Gold plc announces its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – VERDI SAYS 83 CONDOR STAFF IN BERLIN SCHOENEFELD AFFECTED; 19/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 4Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q FFO 26c/Sh

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (??MSAs??) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The company has market cap of $130.84 million. The Firm currently owns 19 hotels in 9 states. It has a 32.78 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 27,614 shares traded or 55.95% up from the average. The York Water Company (YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $459.82 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.81 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.