Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) EPS Estimated At $0.30; 1 Analysts Are Bullish John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. John Laing Group Plc had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 7. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. See John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 430.00 Initiates Starts

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 425.00 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 358.00 New Target: GBX 389.00 Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

23/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CDOR’s profit would be $3.58 million giving it 7.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1,793 shares traded. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 29/03/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys Into Condor Hospitality Trust; 02/05/2018 – VERDI SAYS 83 CONDOR STAFF IN BERLIN SCHOENEFELD AFFECTED; 19/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 4Q Rev $15.3M; 23/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Declares Second Quarter Common Dividend of $0.195 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Announces Sale of Non-Core Legacy Hotel; 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q Rev $16.7M; 19/03/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 REVPAR GROWTH OF 3 PCT – 4.5 PCT; 23/03/2018 – CONDOR GOLD – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES, TO CONTINUE WITH STRATEGY TO FULLY PERMIT LA INDIA PROJECT IN NICARAGUA; 20/03/2018 – Condor Announces 2017 Year End Results

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (??MSAs??) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The company has market cap of $101.33 million. The Firm currently owns 19 hotels in 9 states. It has a 25.37 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “John Laing Environmental Fund Ups Renewable Energy Stakes Via $65M Raise – Forbes” on October 15, 2018.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. The company has market cap of 1.90 billion GBP. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management divisions. It has a 6.18 P/E ratio. The firm originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.