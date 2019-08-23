Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) is a company in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.50% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. N/A 9 32.99 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.30 2.57

$10.5 is the average target price of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc., with a potential downside of -4.63%. The competitors have a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.63. In other hand, Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s rivals.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.