Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.50% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. N/A 10 32.99 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.13 1.25 2.51

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. presently has an average price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential downside of -4.98%. The potential upside of the peers is 27.00%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. Competitively, Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s peers.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.