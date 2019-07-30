Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Wendys International (WEN) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Wendys International Inc (WEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 114 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 104 sold and decreased their stakes in Wendys International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 166.29 million shares, down from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wendys International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 76 Increased: 64 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CDOR’s profit would be $3.57M giving it 9.16 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 29,651 shares traded. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) has declined 2.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 23/03/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Director Subscription, Director Dealing and Total Voting Rights; 02/04/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST – DOUGAN HAS ACCEPTED A POSITION AS CEO OF A BOSTON-BASED HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT CO; 14/05/2018 – Lumina Gold Announces Updated Condor Mineral Resource Estimate; 14/05/2018 – CONDOR PETROLEUM INC CPI.TO -RECORDED QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.8 MLN VS $59.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 REVPAR GROWTH OF 3 PCT – 4.5 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Fieldfisher Significantly Expands Condor with Integreon: Robust Alternative Legal Services Offering Eases Burden on Global; 19/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – Air Transport: Sources: Condor may end cooperation agreement with LaudaMotion; 09/04/2018 – Condor grounds Laudamotion deal after Ryanair takeover; 20/03/2018 – Condor Announces 2017 Year End Results

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (??MSAs??) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The company has market cap of $130.96 million. The Firm currently owns 19 hotels in 9 states. It has a 32.81 P/E ratio.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $38.50 million for 27.35 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.