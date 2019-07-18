Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Flir Systems (FLIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 192 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 167 sold and decreased their equity positions in Flir Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 114.46 million shares, down from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flir Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 134 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

Analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CDOR’s profit would be $3.58M giving it 6.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 2,081 shares traded. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 02/04/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust: Dougan Accepted CEO Position With Hospitality Management Company; 23/03/2018 – CONDOR GOLD – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES, TO CONTINUE WITH STRATEGY TO FULLY PERMIT LA INDIA PROJECT IN NICARAGUA; 09/04/2018 – Condor grounds Laudamotion deal after Ryanair takeover; 14/05/2018 – Lumina Gold Announces Updated Condor Mineral Resource Estimate; 02/05/2018 – VERDI SAYS CONDOR TO SHUT DOWN BERLIN TECH SITE; 09/05/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.26; 10/05/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Results of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”); 23/03/2018 – CONDOR GOLD – EACH UNIT COMPRISES ONE ORDINARY SHARE OF 20P EACH IN COMPANY AND HALF OF ONE SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Condor Gold plc: PDMR Share Purchase; 23/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Declares Second Quarter Common Dividend of $0.195 Per Share

More notable recent Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of Canada to take over administration of reference rate for swaps – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atico Mining Corporation to Acquire Toachi Mining Inc. to Create a Leading Latin American Copper-Gold Operator, Developer and Explorer – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: IR, CLDT, EFC, CDOR – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 03/25/2019: CUZ,TIER,YRD,CDOR,WEX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (??MSAs??) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The company has market cap of $97.75 million. The Firm currently owns 19 hotels in 9 states. It has a 24.48 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 100,891 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.66 million for 24.28 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR Systems: A Top Consideration For Growth Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: SPYV Could Be Worth $35 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Amazon, UnitedHealth & AbbVie – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.