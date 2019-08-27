Condor Capital Management Upped Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $6.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 454,236 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 134 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. 586,394 are held by Bank Of America De. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 19,802 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 129 shares. Sit Investment Assocs holds 63,440 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,503 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 705,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,892 are owned by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 324 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 28,713 were reported by Boyar Asset Mngmt. Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 20,898 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 3.82M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares to 88,177 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,759 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Associate owns 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,088 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested in 23,022 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timber Creek Ltd Liability holds 2.15% or 16,783 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt stated it has 104,920 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv invested in 19,184 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 39,108 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 45,589 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 104,308 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Academy Mgmt Tx has 4.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,456 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 793,794 shares. Cap Impact Limited Liability Com reported 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 64,005 are held by Saybrook Capital Nc.