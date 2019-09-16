Condor Capital Management Upped By $509,836 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Hawkins (HWKN) Sentiment Is 1.53

Hawkins Inc (HWKN) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 58 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 38 cut down and sold stock positions in Hawkins Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 6.28 million shares, up from 6.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hawkins Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Condor Capital Management increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Condor Capital Management acquired 2,588 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Condor Capital Management holds 52,962 shares with $10.48M value, up from 50,374 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $989.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $219.06. About 7.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.55% above currents $219.06 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Needham upgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Strong Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC.

Condor Capital Management decreased Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) stake by 19,854 shares to 20,763 valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 7,051 shares and now owns 46,792 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $480.60 million. It operates in three divisions: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. for 105,790 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 41,536 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.43% invested in the company for 32,766 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,341 shares.

