Condor Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Value Declined; Valley National Advisers Boosted Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding by $1.48 Million

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 1.24 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 131.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 18,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 31,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 99,319 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 27,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 41,595 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 279,687 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 13,560 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 42,212 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. Comml Bank Of America De reported 138,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Haverford Com invested in 4,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.12% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 48,360 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 133,530 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameritas, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,345 shares. Hendershot Invs invested in 1.08% or 38,045 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 1,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,587 shares to 2,114 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,522 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 14.73 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hendershot Inc reported 3,030 shares. Sky Inv Limited invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Copeland Mngmt Ltd invested in 5,773 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.32% or 50,631 shares. Navellier & Assocs holds 0.06% or 4,672 shares. 31,052 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 2.14 million shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability owns 4,284 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested in 1,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 264,664 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,363 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc holds 2,312 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.