Condor Capital Management Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $489,368 as Valuation Rose; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Holding

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.73. About 7.56M shares traded or 59.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BUCHEL KEVIN S, worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Us Bank De stated it has 7,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 34,270 shares. Raffles Assoc LP reported 142,024 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,749 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citigroup accumulated 3,165 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,875 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). G2 Inv Prns Llc holds 0.49% or 76,829 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co owns 15,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 392 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & Communication accumulated 44,497 shares. Summit Strategies reported 2,750 shares stake. Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 74,111 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 4,205 shares stake. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com has 2,687 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Ntv Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,925 are owned by Godsey And Gibb Assoc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 587,921 shares. 5,417 are held by Marco Invest Mgmt Lc. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,456 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,350 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 2.16% or 9.86M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 308,066 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).