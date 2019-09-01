Condor Capital Management Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Lowered by $489,368; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Stake

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 232,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 668,431 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.72M, down from 900,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 389,337 shares. 63,991 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 1,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Florida-based Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.38M shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt stated it has 32,549 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited holds 0.97% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 34,099 shares. 623,953 are owned by Df Dent & Incorporated. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 12,988 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bainco Intl accumulated 1.66% or 51,736 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 0.54% or 22.82M shares. Moreover, Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,746 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,811 shares to 15,622 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 730,185 are owned by Cullen Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,350 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc owns 12,985 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,485 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt owns 17,308 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ls Advsrs Limited holds 30,521 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 12,242 shares. 266,716 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. M&R Management Inc reported 4,661 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 50,000 shares. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 129,799 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc invested in 0.11% or 7,857 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 53,800 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Flat as 30-Year Bond Inverts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).