Condor Capital Management Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Target (TGT) Stock Declined While Epoch Investment Partners Raised Stake by $89.92 Million

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management analyzed 5,561 shares as the company's stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $128.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 552.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.12M shares as the company's stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.55M, up from 203,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,782 shares to 96,386 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,021 shares, and cut its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares to 43,774 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp reported 0.02% stake. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massachusetts Service Com Ma holds 23.09M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 53,526 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company reported 795,011 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Peddock Capital Limited Com reported 2,118 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 22,944 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Fdx Advsr reported 86,590 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.49% or 24.25M shares. Ssi Invest holds 0.02% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability reported 600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 7,406 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 0.03% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested in 9,408 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.