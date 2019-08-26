Condor Capital Management Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $304,354; Stock Value Declined; High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Position in Chevron (CVX)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 3.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 10,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Renaissance Group Llc has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 8,000 shares. St James Invest Com Llc invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 26,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 487,959 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Logan Cap holds 0.07% or 25,300 shares in its portfolio. Hl Finance Ser Ltd Com owns 31,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Altrinsic Limited Co invested 3.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ftb Advisors accumulated 4,984 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Td Asset Inc owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 496,359 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

