Condor Capital Management Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Value Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.20 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 2.12M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 46,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $181.44. About 2.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares to 53,138 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.38 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.