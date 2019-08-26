Condor Capital Management Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Lowered as Market Value Declined; Cypress Asset Management Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $166.64. About 5.46M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 1.82 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.31 million are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 550 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 13,059 shares stake. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 49,043 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Sns Gp Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Somerset Trust Communication invested in 187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altavista Wealth invested in 0.35% or 11,330 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 41,213 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 3,456 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush, Connecticut-based fund reported 44,497 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 5,773 shares. First Corp In holds 2,203 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 37,408 shares. Capital Intll Invsts, a California-based fund reported 34.27 million shares. Schaller Investment Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares to 414,934 shares, valued at $26.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).